Richard Del Favero
1934 - 2020
Richard R. Del Favero, 85, husband of 61 years of Barbara J. (Michalowski) Del Favero, went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020.  He was born October 4, 1934 in Meriden, CT, the son of the late Victor M. Del Favero and Julia Hyde Del Favero.  He is survived by his four sisters, Dolores Leary (Jack) of Meriden, Mary Ann Maselli (Pete) of Clinton, Sheila Leighton (Dick) of Guilford, Jean Serey (Pat) of Prospect, KY and one brother, Robert (Sheila) of Clermont, FL. He was predeceased by his brother, Victor (Dee).
He is the father of 5 children, Jeffrey Del Favero (Denise), Linda Morasutti (Robert Lee), Robbin Cabelus, Joyce Gomez (Tony), Laureen Seoane (Carlos). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, his recently born great-granddaughter, many dear friends and his faithful black lab, Kobi.
Richard graduated from Meriden High School in 1952 and from early childhood was an active member of 4H.  He went on to graduate from UCONN in '56 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and in '58 with a Master's degree in Agricultural Economics.  He was a founding brother and former president of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity at UCONN.  
He started his career with Rexnord Corporation and in 1964 returned to Meriden to join his father in the family building business, DelFavero Builders Inc.  He constructed more than 400 condominiums in Central CT and built several commercial developments.  Although he had a successful career in the construction industry, his heart always remained in agriculture.  He often referred to himself as a "farmer without a farm".  In 1988, he began his second career after he and Barbara purchased Hayward Farm, a 500-acre farm in Derby, VT where he raised beef cattle for over 30 years.  He was a member and former trustee of the VT Beef Producers Association. 
Richard was a trustee of Saint Mary's Church in Meriden, CT, served on the board at St Edward's Church in Derby, Vermont and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served in the US Army Reserve, and also was a member and chair of several local commissions and boards in both CT and VT.  
Richard was a strong proponent of education and he often said that he attributed his success in life to his education at UCONN. He generously supported many funds and scholarships at the University of CT, including the funding of the first endowed chair in Agricultural Resource Economics. He was a lifetime member of the UCONN Alumni Association and a member of the Founder's Society of the UCONN Foundation. He was a lifetime member and recipient of the distinguished alumni award from the University of CT College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and was a 2011 recipient of the college's highest honor "The Charles and Augustus Storrs Award". 
Richard was a generous man who offered support as a mentor and father figure to many.  He will be greatly missed. 
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24th at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 59 Elm Street, Derby Line, VT 05830. Mass will be streamed via Zoom for those who are unable to be present. The Zoom invitation link for Mass can be found under Richard's obituary on jferryfh.com. Calling hours and burial will be private.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Pond Ridge North and Masonicare Home and Hospice for the love, support and compassion shown to Richard and his family during these past months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mater Dei Parish, Attn. St. Edward the Confessor Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT 05855.

Published in Newport Daily Express from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
July 7, 2020
To the DELFAVERO Family ,my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Robert Burgess
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
TO THE DELFAVERO FAMILY MY PRAYERS AND THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU.
ROBERT BURGESS
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
TO ALL OF THE DELFAVERO FAMILY MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU
ROBERT BURGESS
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Del Favero family.

Denise (Russo)
Formerly from Higby Dr.
Denise (Russo) Hamilton
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
To all the DelFavero family, please accept my deepest sympanties for the loss of Mr. D. He was very encouraging when I wanted to get into Civil Engineering providing me with some great advice. I know his heart was in being the gentlemen farmer and I'm glad he achieved that goal. rest in Paradise .
David C Lavado
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dick's passing. We worked with Dick when we bought our first condo from him at Mattabasset. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Walt & Sue Ann Obremski
Walt Obremski
Friend
