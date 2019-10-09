|
|
Richard H. Caouette died on September 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 22, 1953 in Newport, Vermont to Herbert and Lorraine (Osborne) Caouette. He grew up in Brighton (Island Pond), Vermont where he spent his youth on the lake water skiing and fishing, in the woods hunting and on the mountains fulfilling his passion for skiing. Richard graduated from North Country High School in 1971 and went on to Join the Army, spending his time in Germany. Upon his discharge he then attended Castleton State College before moving on to pursue his dream of becoming a Border Patrol Agent in Chula Vista, California. In the late 1970's he returned to Vermont and served three years in the United States National Guard.
He was employed by Marble Valley Correctional Center. In 1981, he was hired by United Parcel Service (UPS) as a Route Driver. Business owners and residents of Killington looked forward daily to hearing shop bells ring and seeing his smiling face walk through the door to deliver their packages. They missed him dearly when he left that route to drive tractor trailers for UPS. He retired in June 2012.
In his years with UPS, Richard developed some of the strongest relationships of his lifetime, most notably his friendships with his fellow drivers, who were a "band of brothers" to him not only while working for the company, but continuing to his final days, spending time at his bedside and on the telephone making it known to him and his family just how loved and cared for he was. Richard's family will be forever grateful to these men and their families for the years of dedication to their dear friend.
After retirement he spent wonderful time with his family; especially enjoying his precious granddaughters, Carly and Oakley. He taught Carly how to fish, ride a bike, and show off the amazing smile she inherited from her "Pop".
He is survived by his daughter, Katrina Caouette and her husband Christopher Sweeney, granddaughters, Carly and Oakley, Katrina's mother, Karyn Crossman and his much loved, four legged walking partner, Joey. He is also survived by five sisters, Linda Goulet (Craig), Janis Barnes (Bucky), Christine Hill, Eileen Bailey and Theresa Caouette, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members including Jim Hill.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers-in–law, Jeffrey Bailey and Clifford Phillips.
Services will be held October 12, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 18 Lincoln Ave in Rutland, VT at 11:00am. There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place in Island Pond at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of Richard to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 10, 2019