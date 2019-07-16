Richard Lewis of Holland, born December 28, 1958, passed away July 11, 2019.

Richard owned RL Building and was a hardworking man. He cared about his family and his great customers. Richard was also generous, creative, strong, independent, unique, authentic, and very honest. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren.

He wanted it to be known that if he had the choice, Richard would have gone to sleep and not wake up with the help of Doctors. That was not an option, so he felt like he had no choice but to end the pain himself.

Richard is survived by his beloved mother Patricia (Pat) Lewis, brother Randy Lewis, sister Patti Lewis, sister Terri and her husband Alan Paré, son Jordan Lewis, and grandsons Jakob, Rhilee, and Evan Lewis.

He is predeceased by his father Richard (Dick) Lewis and his son Ryan Lewis.

At his request there will be no services held. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 17, 2019