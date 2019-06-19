On February 11, 2019, Richard left this earth and joined his beloved Bernice. Richard had spent the last few weeks of his life receiving care in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He was born in Burlington, VT on March 4, 1941 to Laurent and Marguerite ( Desbiens) Messier.

On June 2, 1962 he married Bernice Deslandes who predeceased him on February 2, 2001. He is survived by his two sons, Lawrence and his wife Elizabeth of Lyndonville, and Andre and his wife Kim of North Troy. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jason Messier and his wife Angel, Celeste Mathewson and her husband Josh, Krystal Messier, Darik Messier, and Matthew Messier, and ten great grandchildren. Additionally, Richard is survived by his sister Yvette Deslandes of Irasburg, his brother Michael Beaumier of Newport Center, and his sister Sue Urie and her husband Paul of Charleston, South Carolina.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Francis and Marguerite Beaumier, and his brother-in-law Norbert Deslandes.

Richard was known for working hard and working long hours until he retired at the age of seventy-one. After graduating from Orleans High School in 1959, he worked nights at Ethan Allen and days on his father's dairy farm. He worked the family farm on the Airport Road in Irasburg until April, 1985. In the next chapter of his life, Richard stayed connected with his love of farming by driving feed trucks for Agway and Poulin Grain until his retirement. He took great pride in having a clean car making sure that the lawn and landscape in his yard were kept pristine. For those who knew Richard, it was no secret that his life changed dramatically in 2001 with the passing of Bernice, and he longed for the day when they would be reunited.

Per his request there will be no calling hours. A mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Star Of The Sea Church in Newport, Vermont on July 20, 2019. Internment to be held at the Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center following the service. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary