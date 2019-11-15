Home

Richard Poginy
Richard Leon Poginy


1982 - 2019
Richard Leon Poginy Obituary
Richard Leon Poginy, 37, of Glover, VT passed away on November 9, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. He was born on October 2, 1982, in Saint Johnsbury, VT to Denis Poginy and Victoria (White) Poginy.
Richard enjoyed life in general, especially hunting, fishing, riding ATV'S, and spending some of the best time of his life at or on May Pond. He thought the world of his nieces, nephews, sisters, his son, and his family in general. With almost any child he had contact with he was instantly excepted by and he just enjoyed them all. He was raised on a farm, and which he derived great joy in working on other farms as well and working jobs that always needed to be done on any farm.
He is survived by his son Leon Dean Poginy of Williamstown, VT, his parents Denis and Victoria Poginy, sister's Darcie Poginy and wife Beverly, Denise Poginy, Devan Bickford and husband Joe, Dawn Lamonda and husband Adam, his grandparent's Lawrence White and Kathleen Vansant. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Dylan Poginy, Laura Gilman, Hailee, Haydon, and Hannah Bickford, and Carter Lamonda, as well as several aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by Leon and Laura Poginy, Joyce White, and James Vansant.
Funeral Services will be held at 11: 00 AM on Wednesday November 20th, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Barton where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Friends may call from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday November 19th, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton, Vermont.
Memorial contributions for his son Leon may be sent to North Country Federal Credit Union, 12 Main Street, Orleans, VT. 05860, and checks may be made to Leon Dean Poginy for his future schooling, in memory of his Dad Richard Poginy. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 16, 2019
