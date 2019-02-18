Richard W Powers, 74, of Orleans Vermont passed away suddenly on February 13, 2019 in Newport. He was born on October 2, 1944 in Hartford CT to Edward and Laura (Aldrich) Powers. He graduated from Old Saybrook High School in Old Saybrook, CT in 1962.

After High School Richard went in the Army in 1965, serving 2 years during the Vietnam War and was Honorably Discharged in 1967. Shortly after leaving the Army Richard become a member of the Old Saybrook Police Department were he worked as a patrolman for 28 years, retiring in 1998. During this time Richard also volunteered with the Clinton, CT Fire Department and after moving back to Old Saybrook he volunteered with the Old Saybrook Fire Department until 1986.

After retiring, Richard relocated to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont where he continued raising his children, and persuing his hobbies and passions.

He enjoyed traveling, working with computers, meteorology, woodworking, and most recently nurturing his passion for photography. One of his other great passions was geneology. This work lead him to Ireland to explore his Irish roots of which he was very proud.

Family is not defined by blood and he is survived by the following people who called him Dad.

Colin Michael and his wife Crystal of Hebron, KY. Richard D Powers of Scranton, PA. Bonnie Marcoux and her husband Christopher of Wiscasset, ME. Kenneth E Powers and his wife Jennifer of Colorado Springs, CO. Katrina McCullough and her husband Ryan of Newport, VT. Candace Hardgrove of Essex, CT. Kristen Watson and her husband Skyler of West Charlston, VT. Katie Powers and her fiancé Tyler Perry of Barton, VT, and Ben Powers of West Glover, VT.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and his siblings, Priscilla Lerner and her husband Lou of Deep River, CT, Robert Powers and his wife Beverly of Florida, and Tom Powers and his wife Barbara of CT. And his ex-wife and close friend Dawn Powers of West Glover, VT

A celebration of his life will be held from 4-6 P.M. on Friday February 22, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT. On-line condolences at Curtis-britch.com. The family asks that In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Orleans Ambulance Service in care of Dot Collier, Treas, 1327 Dry Pond Road, Glover, VT

05839. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 19, 2019