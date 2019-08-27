|
Rita B. Chaffee of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away with her loving family surrounding her on Friday, August 23rd, 2019. Rita was born in Newport, Vermont to Charles and Grace Goodenough on January 6, 1930 on the Coffin Farm where the Newport Hospital now stands. Rita had lived in Morgan, Vermont; Lowell, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; and Manchester, New Hampshire.
Rita was employed by Ethan Allen in Orleans, Vermont; Handbag Outlet in Manchester, New Hampshire; and Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goffstown, New Hampshire.
Rita married Edward E. Chaffee on July 19, 1956. Rita and Edward were parents to four children.
Rita is survived by daughter Sonia Lund and husband David Lund, daughter Lynne Hare and former husband Rudi Hare, daughter Heather Bollet and husband Keith Bollet and son Scott B Chaffee.
Grandchildren and their significant others are Beth Labrecque and Geoff Campbell, Brittany Labrecque and Jason DiCicco, Michaela Goodenough and Matt Ridenour, and Christian Hare.
Great grandchildren are Logan Ridenour and Micah DiCicco.
Rita is also survived by brothers Glayde Goodenough, Sr and Clifton Goodenough, and nieces and nephews.
Rita was predeceased by her loving husband and father, Edward E Chaffee, sister Vesta, and brothers, Wells, Kenneth and Charles.
Rita loved her family and all their family gatherings. She loved country music, reading, history, especially Old West Gold Rush history, traveling to California and cooking shows, especially Chopped.
Should family and friends wish, they may make contributions to VNA Hospice, , and .
A graveside service will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, Vermont, on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 AM, followed by a lunch reception at the American Legion. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 28, 2019