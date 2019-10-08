Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Rita Plante
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward’s Parish
Derby Line, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Plante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Marguerite (Nadeau) Plante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Marguerite (Nadeau) Plante Obituary
Rita Marguerite Nadeau Plante passed peacefully from this earth on October 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 30, 1930 in Berlin, New Hampshire, to Edmond and Hermande (Brullotte) Nadeau. Family and friends meant everything to her. No one was a stranger and anyone who spent any time with her was immediately a friend. She was a devote Christian, fierce advocate, protective and proud mother. Her beautiful face and heart held a universe of kindness and love.
A professional seamstress, Rita retired from Slalom Skiwear in 1989. She had various interests that included all types of crafts, sewing and painting. She was innovative and embraced technology never shying away from trying the newest thing. At the age of 70 she purchased her first computer and digital camera which allowed her to share her life with family and friends. She always loved a good selfie, too.
She met the love of her life, Valmore (Val) Plante whom she married in 1952. They were lucky to have spent 57 years together before he was taken in 2009. The majority of their life was spent in the lovely town of Derby, Vermont near family and friends. Visits to distant relatives were a weekly event but a hand-written letter and phone correspondence with everyone was her lifeline.
She was predeceased by her husband Val, parents Edmond and Hermande (Brullotte) Nadeau, sisters Pauline Dupuis of Berlin, New Hampshire, Lucille Stiles of Epsom, New Hampshire, brother Henri Nadeau of Keene, New Hampshire and her sons Gregory Gerard Plante and Gregory Richard Plante. She is survived by her sister Doris Lapointe of Parma, Ohio, her children Mark Plante and his wife Diane of Tucson, Arizona, Valerie Day and her husband Steven of Swanton, Vermont, James (Jim) Plante and his wife Sylvie of Saint Albans, Vermont, John Plante and his wife Angela of Kendall, Florida. Her grandchildren Amber Plante and boyfriend Ryan McLoughlin of Baltimore, Maryland, Audrey Plante and boyfriend Ian Smith of Essex, Vermont, Sonia Plante of Kendall, Florida, Jacob Plante of Kendall, Florida, Morgan Willey of Brooklyn, New York, Kamilah Willey of Carlsbad, New Mexico and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to her loving family at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vermont. Thanks to the wonderful people from Franklin County Home Health Hospice, NMC administration, PCU and Social Services, ambulance services, Father Chalifoux and all who cared for her in her last days.
Funeral services will be held at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont on Saturday October 12, 2019. A calling hour for all who would like to visit the family will be held at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A mass will be held at St. Edward's Parish in Derby Line, Vermont at 11:00 a.m. followed by the interment at St. Edward's Cemetery in Derby Line.
A luncheon for all will follow.
Contributions may be made in her name to Our Lady of the Meadows Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle
Meadows, Richford, Vermont 05476. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now