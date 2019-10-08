|
|
Rita Marguerite Nadeau Plante passed peacefully from this earth on October 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 30, 1930 in Berlin, New Hampshire, to Edmond and Hermande (Brullotte) Nadeau. Family and friends meant everything to her. No one was a stranger and anyone who spent any time with her was immediately a friend. She was a devote Christian, fierce advocate, protective and proud mother. Her beautiful face and heart held a universe of kindness and love.
A professional seamstress, Rita retired from Slalom Skiwear in 1989. She had various interests that included all types of crafts, sewing and painting. She was innovative and embraced technology never shying away from trying the newest thing. At the age of 70 she purchased her first computer and digital camera which allowed her to share her life with family and friends. She always loved a good selfie, too.
She met the love of her life, Valmore (Val) Plante whom she married in 1952. They were lucky to have spent 57 years together before he was taken in 2009. The majority of their life was spent in the lovely town of Derby, Vermont near family and friends. Visits to distant relatives were a weekly event but a hand-written letter and phone correspondence with everyone was her lifeline.
She was predeceased by her husband Val, parents Edmond and Hermande (Brullotte) Nadeau, sisters Pauline Dupuis of Berlin, New Hampshire, Lucille Stiles of Epsom, New Hampshire, brother Henri Nadeau of Keene, New Hampshire and her sons Gregory Gerard Plante and Gregory Richard Plante. She is survived by her sister Doris Lapointe of Parma, Ohio, her children Mark Plante and his wife Diane of Tucson, Arizona, Valerie Day and her husband Steven of Swanton, Vermont, James (Jim) Plante and his wife Sylvie of Saint Albans, Vermont, John Plante and his wife Angela of Kendall, Florida. Her grandchildren Amber Plante and boyfriend Ryan McLoughlin of Baltimore, Maryland, Audrey Plante and boyfriend Ian Smith of Essex, Vermont, Sonia Plante of Kendall, Florida, Jacob Plante of Kendall, Florida, Morgan Willey of Brooklyn, New York, Kamilah Willey of Carlsbad, New Mexico and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to her loving family at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vermont. Thanks to the wonderful people from Franklin County Home Health Hospice, NMC administration, PCU and Social Services, ambulance services, Father Chalifoux and all who cared for her in her last days.
Funeral services will be held at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont on Saturday October 12, 2019. A calling hour for all who would like to visit the family will be held at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A mass will be held at St. Edward's Parish in Derby Line, Vermont at 11:00 a.m. followed by the interment at St. Edward's Cemetery in Derby Line.
A luncheon for all will follow.
Contributions may be made in her name to Our Lady of the Meadows Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle
Meadows, Richford, Vermont 05476. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 9, 2019