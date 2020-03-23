|
|
Robert Guy Wing was born on May 1st, 1941 in Newport, VT. He was the son of Guy H. Wing and Arline M. (Barnes) Wing. Robert spent his formative years in Island Pond, where he hunted, fished, skied and revelled in the natural beauty that a childhood in the Northeast Kingdom provided. He formed a powerful connection to his grandfather's camp on McConnell Pond, one that never diminished over the span of his life.
Upon graduation from Brighton High School, Robert joined the U.S. Army. After completing his first overseas tour, he met Marya Anne Curran, from Medford, MA, who was working as a nurse at a summer camp on Job's Pond in Newark, VT. Robert and Marya fell in love, married, and Robert re-enlisted in the military. Together they embarked on a military career that saw assignments in Germany, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado and Maryland. (Robert also completed tours of South Korea and Japan.) After retiring from the military in 1983, Robert, Marya and family moved back to Island Pond, where Robert worked for the Brighton Road Department and served on the Brighton Ambulance Squad, where he put his excellent driving skills to good use, and served his community for many years.
Robert was happiest on the road. His children fondly recall road trips and camping trips across the U.S. and Europe, fearless expeditions up narrow mountain roads in Colorado, and picnics by dazzling blue lakes in Berchtesgaden, Garmisch, and Salzburg. He was happiest with the open road before him, with mountains beckoning him. Until his 60's he would "round-up" Marya, his now-adult children, and his grandchildren, and head west, in his RV, to explore the less-traveled roads that criss-cross the country he loved. He cherished these adventures, but above all he cherished Marya. With her passing in 2016, Robert fell rapidly into emotional and physical decline. Marya was his northstar, and Robert could no longer navigate the world without her. He relied more and more on his memories of happier times and then, sadly, when those memories faded, Robert faded too.
Robert's children meet their father's death with enormous sadness, but find comfort in knowing that he is with his beloved Marya. His children also meet his passing with tremendous gratitude, for their father, the inveterate traveler, the road man, instilled in them not only an appreciation for the great, big, beautiful world they inhabit, but a sense of overwhelming peace that comes from having fallen asleep to the gentle hum of wheels beneath them, secure in the knowledge that their loving father would deliver them home safely, and carry them gently to their beds. Now, it's Robert's turn to return home, and his adoring children release him, gently, into the care of the Lord, from whom all blessings flow.
Robert is survived by his brother Cydney Johnson and his wife Sue; his sister Hannah Guenet and her partner Arthur Menzel, and his brother-in-law Joseph Leo Guenet. Robert is also survived by his children Jessica Puckett, Lisa Bean, Jenny Wing and Robert Wing Jr. Robert was the proud grandfather of Jarren and Josh Puckett, Katherine and Grace Ayers, and Zachery and Althea Tapley. He also delighted in his great-grandchildren Emily Demers, Oliver Puckett, and Vivian Lacy. He was father-in-law to John Puckett, David Bean, and Jean-Yves Saint-Pierre, and the former father-in-law to Joseph Anthony Ayers and Peter Tapley.
There is no funeral or celebration of life planned for Robert at this moment. Robert's family wishes to thank, Kori Porter, R.N., whose gentle ministrations ensured not only their father's comfort, but his dignity too.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and oper
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 24, 2020