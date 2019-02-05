Robert Joseph Morrill, 74 of Newport, Vermont, passed away on February 3rd, 2019 peacefully at his home with his family by his side, after a brave year-long battle with cancer. Robert was born February 10, 1944 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont to Joseph Francis Morrill and Jeanette Dorothy Pudvah Morrill formerly of Orchard Street. Robert attended Sacred Heart High School graduating in 1963. He graduated from Graham School of Broadcasting in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1965 he married Margaret Foy of Island Pond. They resided in Newport where Robert worked for Newport City Police Department. Following his graduation at the Vermont State Police Academy he served as a Vermont State Trooper and later joined the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles until his retirement in 1989. After retiring he worked at North Country Union HIgh School as a paraeducator. In 2004 he went to work part time for Orleans County Sheriff's Department and later Lamoille County Sheriff's Department.

Robert enjoyed spending time with family, friends and beloved pets at their former home on Lake Parker in West Glover. He loved boating, ATV-ing with his grandchildren, playing guitar, and entertaining many friends and family at 'Bob's Bar'. Robert also enjoyed spending time with Margaret and their many friends at their winter home in Plant City, Florida. Robert was a member of the Derby Elks, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion in Orleans.

Robert is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 54 years, Margaret Foy Morrill, his son Peter and fiance Vickie Young, daughter Jodi Baker and her partner Cody Wright, daughter-in-law Pauline Morrill and son-in-law William Baker, seven grandchildren: Kimberly, Douglas, Joseph, Ashley, Samantha and fiance Jon, Shawna and Tucker, and two great-grandchildren, Aleenah and Zephyr. Robert is also survived by his sister Ann Edgerley and her husband Steven, niece Nichole, nephew Philip and his wife Sarah and their two children, a very close and special cousin Dean Bergeron, multiple in-laws, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends. Robert was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Jeanette.

A special thank you to the staffs of the Infusion Center at North Country Hospital, Norris Cotton Oncology Center, Barton Clinic, the Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice for all of their wonderful care and concern.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held in early summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to the organizations listed above.