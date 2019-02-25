Robert M. Boisvert, 69, of Orleans, Vermont passed away on February 23, 2019 in Newport. He was born on July 20, 1949 in Newport to Eugene and Simone (Champigny) Boisvert. On October 1, 1983 he married Merri Chapdelaine who survives him.

Robert was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a special equipment operator for the State of Vermont. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, kayaking, running, water skiing, playing poker, exercising, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by many friends and co-workers.

He was a member of the American Legion Post of Orleans.

Robert is survived by his wife Merri Boisvert of Orleans, VT, by his daughter Renee Smith and her husband Glenn of Norwell, MA, by his grandchildren: Madelyn and Ian Smith both of Norwell, MA, by his brother John Boisvert Sr of Newport, VT and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Anthony in 2004 and by his brother Ralph.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral. Spring interment in St. Mary's Cemetery with full military honors. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.