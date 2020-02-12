Home

Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Roberta Tanner
Roberta Pearl Tanner


1942 - 2020
Roberta Pearl Tanner Obituary
Roberta Pearl Tanner,77, of Newport, VT passed away on February 4, 2020 at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, VT. She was born on June 20, 1942 in Sheffield, VT.

Roberta attended school in Sheffield. She was a longtime resident of Newport, member of Global Campus in Newport, liked to be outdoors and spending time on the waterfront fishing on and swimming in Lake Memphremagog. She was an avid participant in the Special Olympics Penguin Plunge. She was known in the community as a social butterfly and hanging out at the Drop-In Center in Newport.

She is survived by her nephews Christopher Phillips and his wife Jennifer of North Waterboro, ME, Shane Phillips of Saco, ME, Basil Colpitts and his wife Victoria of Littleton, NH, Rob Colpitts of Bethlehem, NH, and William Colpitts and his wife Jodi of Bethlehem, NH, uncles Hayden Tanner Sr. and his wife Patricia of Sutton, VT, Wesley Tanner of MA, Neil Tanner and several cousins.

She was predeceased by her mother Ethera (Tanner) Phillips on November 28, 1991, step father Carl Phillips on March 16, 1995, her brothers Wayland, Michael and Larry Phillips.

A spring graveside service will be held at East Main Cemetery in Newport.

If friends desire memorial contributions in Roberta's name may be made to Special Olympics of Vermont, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington, VT 05403. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 13, 2020
