Roderick L. Marcotte passed away on July 15, 2019 in Hanover, N.H. Rod was born January 30, 1934 to Antonio and Iola (Harvey) Marcotte in Newport, Vt. He was raised in Newport and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. Rod served his country first in the Vt. Army National Guard and in 1954 joined the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he rose to the rank of Seargent. He was stationed in Panama as a radar technician.
Rod and Bill Hackett opened Hackett-Marcotte TV Sales and Repair as well as antenna installations in the Old Brandon block on the corner of Main and Coventry St. right next to his parents business, Iola's Beauty Shop. After the building burnt down in the late 60's, Rod continued to repair electronics both in his own business as well as working for Ross Whipple, and Bud and Reg Seguin at Seguin Music. He transitioned in the late 70's to becoming a well driller for Northeast Well Drilling with his friend Dale Mosher and moving to Brattleboro. He then moved on to making pipes for pipe organs in Vernon, Vt. But he came back to his calling and started Northeast Organ Repair and eventually moved his business to Davie, Fl. where he lived for 20 years. But home kept calling and Rod returned to his hometown in the early 2000's where he continued to repair organs as well as deliver auto parts for South Bay Auto Supply, Sanel Auto Parts, and helping his best friend Jim Russell pick up and deliver appliances. Rod was well known for his sense of humor and loved to watch Jeff Dunham and was known by many, especially his children, as the living Walter!
Rod loved skiing, especially at Jay Peak. He was an original member of the Jay Peak Ski Patrol and remained on the Ski Patrol for 50 years where he had many fond memories. He also enjoyed water skiing on Lake Memphremagog, hunting and target shooting. Music was always a large part of Rod's life. He played trumpet at Sacred Heart as well as playing with his father and other area musicians in local bands. He was also a charter member life member of Newport Elks Lodge #2155.
Rod is survived by his children, Michael and his wife Danielle of Coventry, Danielle and her finance Vincent of Derby, Roderick II of Tallahassee, Fl, Gregory and his wife Monica of Tallahassee, Fl., Ryan of Detroit, Mi., by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sons Donald, Scott, and Robert. There will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian Celebration of Rod's life will take place on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport with the Rev. Leo Bilodeau presiding. A gathering will take place immediately following the mass at the Coventry Community Center on Main St. in Coventry. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to either the Vt. Elks Charities Silver Towers Camp, c/o Patricia Ristau, State Treasurer, 90 Windy Wood Rd. Barre, Vt. 05641 or to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vt. 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 13, 2019