Roger H. Catudal, of Westfield, VT passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 2, 2020, in Westfield, VT. Roger was born in Canada. He was married for 69 years to his wife, Rolande, who predeceased him. He also became an American citizen.
Roger was taken out of school at a young age and worked in the woods and digging ditches to support his family. He also helped neighbors build their houses. This is where he learned how to build and built his own before he was married. He was running his own sawmill and cutting trees for lumber.
He moved his own family to the USA and started to farm. While at the same time, he would refurbish mobile homes and sell them. For many years, he worked in a quarry as a driller and blaster. Over the years, he built houses for his family. At 80 years old, he built 2 houses, at the same time, in one summer. He also was Rolande's caregiver for many years.
He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He also assisted his wife in upholstery of furniture and also assisted her in the making of her quilts. For many years, he had a green house and enjoyed gardening there. He gave away many of his plants and also the vegetables when they were ready. He was always available to help out a neighbor who was in need or asked for assistance.
He is survived by his children, Gisele Emery and husband Don, Michel Catudal and wife Pat, Huguette Catudal and fiancé Bob Winegar, Monique Vanat and husband Joe, Antoine Catudal and wife Pam, 16 grandchildren 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandsons; and many nephews and nieces and family in Canada.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held in the spring, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Roger's memory may be to Troy and Area Lions Club – Senior Meal Project, Troy and Area Lions Club, C/O Linda Verge, Treasurer, 406 Route 105, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 8, 2020