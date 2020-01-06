|
Roger Joseph Descheneaux, 89, of Troy, VT passed away on December 24, 2019, in the presence of his family. He was born December 7, 1930, in Troy to Melvina (Desrochers) and Victor Descheneaux and lived here his whole life. He was proud of his 8 years of military service. He married Janice (Watson) Descheneaux in 1954. She predeceased him February 26, 2002. Together they raised 3 daughters and successfully ran multiple businesses. The Troy Country Store, Roger Descheneaux Excavating, and Roger Descheneaux Trucking. To say that trucking was in his blood is an understatement, he lived for driving his truck and traveling. He looked forward to winters in Florida [where he made many friends] and summers in Vermont.
He is survived by his brother Andrew Descheneaux of Strafford, CT, and children; Deborah Morrissette, husband Richard of Troy, VT, Marguerite Descheneaux, partner Robert Plante of Irasburg, VT, and Judith Descheneaux of Largo, FL. He also has many grandchildren who he was so proud of. Holly Pepin, husband Daniel of Troy VT, Roger Morrissette and partner Cristina DeSouza of Pembroke Pines, FL, Orlando Morrissestte of Barre, VT, David Morrissette of Troy, VT, Sasha Morrissette of Burlington, VT, Angela Morrissette of Troy, VT, Suzanne Cartee and husband Patrick of Irasburg, VT, Nicholas Sanville of Fort Collins, CO,Jodi Argentino Flore of NJ, Roland [Josh] Desrochers and fiancée Abbie Matten of Jay, VT, Luke Desrochers of North Troy, VT, and Jessie Desrochers of North Troy, VT. He also enjoyed time with numerous great grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters, Yvette Bonanno, Madeleine (Connie) Baudo and brothers, Joe, Ernest, Hector, and Fernand.
He was a proud member of Jay Peak American Legion Post 28 for 54 years. He enjoyed family dinners and visiting with his many friends around the neighborhood and beyond. He loved keeping up with sports and rarely missed a Red Sox game.
A celebration of life will be held January 11, 2020, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 130 South Pleasant Street, in Troy, VT, 05868, starting with a wake at 10:00 in the parish hall and service at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Jay Peak American Legion Post 28, 254 Dominion Ave, North Troy, VT 05859. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 7, 2020