Roger Paul Mason, 66, of Albany, Vermont passed away suddenly on February 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 5, 1952 in Barton, Vermont to Maynard and Dorothy (Laverdiere) Mason. On November 8, 2008 he married Bonnie MacGregor who survives him.

He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in the class of 1971.

Roger was a truck driver for Carroll Concrete for many years. He was also a farmer in Albany most of his life. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting and vegetable gardening.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Mason of Albany, Vermont, by his children: Karen Mason of CA, Valerie Mason of VT, Angela Mason of Newport, VT, and Jennifer Mason of Lowell, MA, by his granddaughter Kylie Green of Woodbridge, VA, his siblings; Gary Mason and his wife Valvete of Albany, VT, Paulette Webster and her husband Mark of Irasburg, VT, and his sister-in-law Guyla Mason of East Calais, VT, by his nephews: Michael and Douglas Mason, Brian and Gary Mason, Earl White of FL, his nieces: Michelle Jenne, and Brittany Mason, his great nephew Mitchell Mason, and great niece Morgan Mason.

He was predeceased by his brother Donald Mason and by his parents: Maynard and Dorothy Y. Mason.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

