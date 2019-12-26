|
Roger A. Nelson of Derby, VT passed away on December 18th, 2019 in Newport, VT with his wife, son, daughter and her husband and brothers in law by his side. Roger was born August 10th, 1944 at Cottage Hospital in Barton, VT to Alan and Marion (Hoyt) Nelson. On September 12th, 1969 he married Beatrice Aldrich of Derby.
He is survived by wife of 50 years, and his children: Bill Nelson and Rebecca Hardy and her husband John. His grandchildren Tessa Ann Nelson, Cooper Nelson, Thomas Hardy and his wife Katie, John Curtis Hardy and his companion Morgan Blanchard, and by his great grandson Colton Hardy. He is also survived by two brothers in law Bob Aldrich and his wife Betty, Dean Aldrich and his wife Christie, and by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and grand nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers George Nelson and his wife Janet, Carl (Tom) Nelson, and his sister Ruth Lamotte, as well as his brothers in law Bill and Jim Aldrich and his sister in law Joyce (French) Aldrich.
Bea and Roger lived in Colebrook, NH where Roger worked at Groveton Paper Mill until moving to Derby Line in 1973. He worked at varius jobs in the Derby area including the Ammex Tax and Duty Free as an assistant manager and at the Border Mini Mart. He opened his own business Nelson's Service Station and a Wheelhorse Tractor Dealership. His last job was at North Country Engineering until his retirement in 2009.
Roger enjoyed fishing and watching the wildlife that frequented the yard, feeding the birds, and partridge hunting, as well as planting potatoes. He enjoyed bowling and was a good cook, especially known for his corn chowder and chili.
Roger was a wonderful father, brother, and grandfather. He enjoyed family, extended family and close friends from NH, Maine, Western VT, and those closer to home.
A celebration of life will be held after the holidays and a family ceremony in the spring. If you wish to remember Roger, in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Orleans/Essex VNA & Hospice, 45 Lakemont Road Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 27, 2019