|
|
Roland "Butch" Barney, 72, of Island Pond, VT passed away on December 18, 2019 in Burlington, VT. He was born on January 2, 1947 in Brighton, VT to Linwood and Beulah (Darnell) Barney.
Roland was a graduate of Brighton High School. He worked for Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans, VT for many years. He also worked at and helped maintain Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond. He was a member of the Brighton Baptist Church in Island Pond where he served as interim pastor for a few years. He enjoyed woodworking, crafting, hunting, fishing, golfing, and loved being outside.
He is survived by his wife Jocelyne Barney of Island Pond, VT, children Bernard Barney of Georgia, Cynthia Bowen and partner Jason of Dalton, GA and Terrie Walker and husband Ted of San Diego, CA, grandchildren Renee Walker, Daniel Walker, Bradley Walker, Brandon Bowen and Joshua Bowen, great grandchildren Brookelyn Bowen, Connor Bowen and Blaze Bowen. He is also survived by his sister Wanda Ovitt and husband Alan of Atlanta, GA, nieces and nephews Shawnda O'Keefe, Robert Leigh, Aimee Cotnoir, Amanda Cotnoir, Franki Buffi, Lance Buffi, Phillippe Cotnoir, Claire Cotnoir, Andrew Cotnoir, Patrick Cotnoir, and Megan Cotnoir.
He was predeceased by his brothers Leon and Wayne Barney, and sister Goldie Mae Buffi.
A memorial service will be held on May 6, 2020 with the time and place to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 24, 2019