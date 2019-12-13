|
|
Roland Herve Turgeon, 79, a well-known general contractor of Vero Beach, Florida formerly of Newport, Vermont passed away on December 11th, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL. He was born August 25th, 1940 to Archilles and Dezilda (Rouleau) Turgeon.
Roland was a graduate of Newport Center High School class of 1959. He was a member of the Indian River Wood Carver's Group. He was passionate about his wood working craft.
On May 15, 1965 he married Mariette Blais who survives him.
He is survived by his wife Mariette Turgeon of 54 years of Vero Beach, Florida, and by his sons Craig Turgeon and his wife Melissa of Sand Springs, OK, Jon Turgeon and his wife Heather of Vero Beach, FL, Brad Turgeon and his wife Trish of Ashburn, VA, grandchildren Mason, Brooklyn, Madison and Gabriella, and also by his brothers Gerald Turgeon and his wife Irene, Roger Turgeon and his wife Bonnie, and Norman Turgeon and his wife Mary all of Newport, VT, and by brothers and sisters-in-law Lise Turgeon of Newport, VT, Nancy Turgeon of FL, Paul and Alice Chicoine of Newport, VT, Rosaire and Claire Voyer of Ft. Pierce, FL, Paul and Sheila Blais of Mobile, AL and Rose Blais of North Troy, VT; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Roland was predeceased by his sisters Bertha Cotnoir, Lorraine Choquette, and Anita Fournier, his brothers Bert, Raymond, Donald, and Gillie Turgeon and his brother-in-law Reginald Blais.
Funeral Services will be held in the Spring.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 14, 2019