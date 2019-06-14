Rolande E. Catudal, of Westfield, VT passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 11th, 2019, in Newport, VT. Rolande was born in Canada on May 27, 1934 and was with us for 85 years. On June 7, 1950 she married Roger Catudal, her husband of 69 years.

Rolande did upholstery work and made quilts, and after her retirement she made quilts as her hobby. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was having a garage sale at her home. She enjoyed meeting people.

Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her family. She is survived by her husband, Roger, and her children Gisele Emery and husband Don, Michel Catudal and wife Pat, Huguette Catudal and fiancé Bob Winegar, Monique Vanat and husband Joe, Antoine Catudal and wife Pam, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons; and many nephews and nieces and a very cherished niece Ida Brulotte.

A celebration of Rolande's life will be held on June 23, 2019 from 2 PM to 4PM, at the Westfield Community Center, 59 North Hill Road, Westfield VT. Memorial contributions in Rolande's memory may be made, to Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurses, 46 Lakemont Rd., Newport, VT 05855.