Ron Coutu, age 49, crossed over on Feb. 4th, 2020. He leaves behind his lifetime partner Donna Tiedeman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Braunda (Darling) Coutu. He will be remembered by his close family members: Dan & Cathi Coutu, Mike & Chieko Coutu, Charlie & Laurie Coutu, and Cathy & Charlie Buckland. He also has many nieces and nephews in whose memory he will live on. These include: Chris, Matt, Dawn, Stephen Coutu and Eric Ruff; Hayato, Ricky and Bobby Coutu; Corey Solitaire, Marc, and Bryea Coutu; and Gretchen Garrison. He also has multiple great-nieces and great-nephews as well as cousins in Vermont, Washington, New York, Florida, and Tennessee.
Ron was born and raised in Newport, VT, lived in North Troy and then moved to Willow, Alaska to fulfill a lifelong dream. An accomplished carpenter, he had a great eye for lines and symmetry. He worked with his brother Charlie for 15 years doing carpentry and general construction.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. It was a disappointment to find that Willow had no whitetail deer; but it did have salmon and that was a good thing. He had a greater love for animals than most humans.
He had a great wit and sense of humor, bringing smiles to those around him. He loved to play pool and was a great teacher to his nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at the family homestead on the bluffs, in August.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 21, 2020