Ronald A. (ToTo) LaMadeleine,70, of Newport, VT beloved husband of Elaine passed away February 11, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born on December 12, 1949 to Camile and Edna (Collett) LaMadeleine.
On September 3, 2003 he married Elaine Moffatt who survives him.
He was a self-employed carpenter in the area for many years. His hobbies were fishing and boating with Elaine, wood working, gardening, maple sugaring, camping, hunting, and family gatherings. He and Elaine liked to travel and take care of their tropical fish aquarium as well as feed the birds outside of their home. He also enjoyed music, playing his guitar, dancing, and singing.
He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He is survived by his wife Elaine LaMadeleine of Newport, his children David LaMadeleine and his wife Paula, Daniel LaMadeleine and his wife Tammy, Adam and Nicole LaMadeleine, Sandi Monteith and her husband Gordon, Pauline Perkins, Raymond Labounty II and his wife Joanne, and Darren Perkins. 19 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, and his sisters Laurette and Helen Fontaine, and by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Andy, Leo, Ed, Denis, and Gerard LaMadeleine, by sisters Florence Bellmare, Rachal Circola, and Alice Russo.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday February 19th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral service on Wednesday.
Should friends desire contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, C/O Heather Dowland Chapter 22, P.O. Box 735, Derby, VT 05829
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 15, 2020