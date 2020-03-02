|
Ronald Ernest Quigley passed away suddenly surrounded by his children at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, Lebanon, NH, on February 19, 2020.
Ron was born in Toronto, Ontario on February 9, 1932, to Robert and Evelyn (Wilson) Quigley, the youngest of 3 children. He and his wife June M. (Firth) Quigley were married in Toronto, Ontario on July 24, 1954.
Ron attended Ford Trade School in Oakville, Ontario. He started in Sales for Butterfield and rapidly advanced to become the President of Butterfield in Derby Line, Vermont, and Rock Island, Quebec, and then Union Twist Drill in Athol, Massachusetts. He especially enjoyed his last professional posting as President of SGS Tool Company in Munroe Falls, Ohio. During his career, he also held many leadership positions in the cutting tool industry
Ron, June, and family moved to Derby Line in 1962. They loved the Northeast Kingdom and purchased a home on Lake Memphremagog in 1967. Although moving many times and traveling the world, this home, "Windswept," was always their base. Ron loved the beautiful and ever-changing views of the lake. He was active in the Boundary Rotary club for many years, served as its President on multiple occasions and received distinction as a Paul Harris Fellow. He also served as a Justice of the Peace for the town of Derby, Vermont, since 1991.
Ron's smile, laughter, sense of humor, and optimism will be deeply missed by his loving family: sister Margaret; sisters-in-law Sylvia Mitchell and Norma Sukornyk; daughters Valerie Strunjo and husband Tom, and Jennifer Lilly; sons Gordon and wife Jeane, and Bruce and wife Lisa; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends both near and far. He was predeceased by his wife in June 2015 and by his older brother Wilson in 2006.
A celebration of Ron's life is planned for June in Newport, VT- the details are still being finalized.
Ron's family very much appreciates your thoughts and prayers. In place of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Boundary Rotary Club, 4 Rue Principale, Stanstead, QC J0B 3E5, or Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855 or the .
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 3, 2020