Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Ronald Kennedy
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barn Top of The World
Quarry Road
Ronald John Kennedy


1995 - 2019
Ronald John Kennedy Obituary
Ronald John Kennedy, 24, died suddenly on October 8, 2019, in Derby, Vermont. He was born on March 14, 1995, in Westerly Rhode Island. He lived in Hope Valley, Rhode Island, in his younger years before moving to Newport, Vermont. He was a graduate of North Country Union High School in Newport.
Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and bow shooting. He was a real outdoorsman and very patriotic. He loved his dog Max, a devoted three year old black lab. He had many friends. He loved being with them and being there for them. And he loved spending time with his family.
Ronnie was a Top-Out-Foreman for RES America's renewable energy contractors, working on wind turbines in the Western United States. He was very well respected in his job.
He is survived by his mother Denise Noll Bartley and her husband Jamie, his sisters Bailey and Brooke of Newport Vermont, and by his father Kevin Kennedy and his wife Janet of Hope Valley, Rhode Island, and by his maternal grandparents: Edmund and Marianne Noll, his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, his dog Max, all of whom love him dearly. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Ronald and Jeanette Kennedy.
On Sunday October 13, 2019 from 2:00 P.M.-3:30 P.M. visitation was held at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, Vermont. On Monday October 14, 2019 a celebration of his life will be held at the Barn Top of The World on Quarry Road from 2:00-5:00 P.M. with Rev. Kelly Deslauries officiating. Refreshments will be served. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of ones choice. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 15, 2019
