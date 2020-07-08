1/1
Rose Desmarais
1921 - 2020
Rose A. (Girouard) Desmarais 98, of Orleans, VT, passed on June 23, 2020 in Newport, VT.

She was one of twelve children born to Hulderic and Dorilla (Hebert) Girouard in St. Helene, Quebec, Canada on August 27, 1921. Rose was three months old when the family moved to the farm in Irasburg, VT. She attended the Irasburg School, completing eighth grade. Upon completion of school, she moved to Orleans to assist her older sisters along with taking employment at Braywood Heel Manufacturing in town.

She met and married Rio Desmarais, of Glover and they operated the Desmarais farm in Glover a few years before moving back to her childhood home, purchasing the Girouard family farm in Irasburg. They would operate the farm until retiring from farming and moving to Orleans where they built their new home. It was soon after they would start a family farm equipment business known as Desmarais Equipment. She is survived by two sons, Roger (Maureen) Desmarais, of Orleans and Rene (Kathy) Desmarais of Irasburg. Four grandchildren, Andre (Kim) Desmarais of Irasburg, Cindy (John) Kelley of Palm Coast, Florida, Jackie (Terri) Desmarais of Auburndale, MA, and Jennifer (Gregg) Bashar of Trumbull, CT., several great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rio, in 2009 after 66 years of marriage, as well as the following brothers and sisters, Lorenzo, Roland, Moise, Phil, Aaron, Marcel, and Louis Girouard, Rita Lussier, Lucille Poutre, Oda Fortin, and Anita (Babe) Guillette.

Family was very important to her, expressing her great love and always delighted to hear from each one. Very attentive in following each of their lives. She was a marvelous cook and shared many of her inherited recipes from her French-Canadian upbringing. Her hobbies were many including cooking, homemaking, crocheting, sewing, and always finding a purpose for unused items, referred to as "recycling" in today's world. Her memory was certainly to be admired, as she often shared her recollection of days, events and individuals she met along her life's journey.

She was very fluent in both the French and English languages. The Village of Orleans found her to certainly be an asset in assisting with their general elections.

A lifelong devoted Catholic, she was a member of the ladies guild and assisted in church functions such as bingos, rummage sales and dinners, and a faithful listener to mass on television when she was no longer able to attend church.

Rose lived a long, full life and was able to remain living in her own home even with conflicting health issues and will certainly be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on June 29, 2020 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Orleans, with Rev. Curtis Miller, with interment at St. Theresa's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Homes - Newport
37 LAKE RD
Newport, VT 05855
802-334-2720
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Mother's passing sending you all sympathy and prayers to help you through this difficult time
Terry and Cecile Curtis
Friend
July 6, 2020
Roger & Maureen; Rene & Cathy & Family: So sorry for your loss. Your Mom certainly had a long and fruitful life. Her unlimited contributions to the community are well appreciated. More importantly were the commitments and love of family which will be memories well cherished. May she rest in peace after many untiring years.
Dale Meehan
Friend
