Roxanna Emma Prue, 75, of Derby, VT passed away on June 1, 2019 at Derby Green Nursing Home in Derby, VT. She was born on April 11, 1944 in Island Pond, VT to Howard Stevens Sr. and Alice Short. On August 26, 1997 she married Terrill Prue who predeceased her on February 23, 2014.

Roxanna was a seamstress for Slalom Ski wear as well as Bogner U.S.A.. She later helped her husband Terry with his Glass Medics business. She was a member of the VFW Post #798, American Legion Auxiliary Post #21, Grace Brethren Church in Irasburg where she was a member of their bible study. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, loved taking pictures, spending time with her grand children, loved people, and she would do any for people in need.

She is survived by her children Bernie Royea and his wife Tracey of Newport, VT, Sheryl Royea of Newport, VT, Michelle Lanoue and her husband Patrick of Derby, VT, by her grand children Brent Royea and his wife Ashley of Derby Line, VT, Collin Royea of Newport, VT, Nicholas Royea and his companion Crystal Atkins of North Carolina, Melissa Kimball of Florida, Michael Kelley and his wife Alyssa of Newport, VT, and Justin Kelley of New York, by her great grand children Emery, Brooke, Aiden, Chloe and Leah, siblings Joanne Grant and her husband Arel of Island Pond, VT, Richard Stevens of Florida, Gary Stevens and his wife Loris of Island Pond, VT, Debbie Brown and her husband Jeff of Rhode Island, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Terrill Prue and her brother Howard Stevens Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Grace Brethren Church, 3 VT Route 14, Newport, VT 05855, with Rev. Scott Libby officiating. Memorial Contribution in Roxanna's name may be made to the of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary