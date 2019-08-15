|
|
On Wednesday, August 13th, 2019, Ruth Carolyn Williams, loving mother and grandmother passed away at age 92 at Hanover Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanover, NH.
Ruth was born on October 15th, 1926 in Derby, VT to Charles and Ethel (Lorimer) Hopkinson. She graduated from Derby Academy. On June 26th, 1948, she married Joel Emerson Williams. They raised three sons, Ivan, Michael and Roderick and two daughters, Mildred and Donna. After the passing of her husband, Ruth worked at Newport Plastics, Slalom Skiwear and Vermont Associates. She lived in Morgan, VT until 2013 when she moved to Virginia to live with her son Ivan. She made it back to Vermont each year to visit family and friends. Ruth was an active member of the Morgan United Church and the Grange. She enjoyed crochet, embroidery and sewing. She took joy in making embroidered quilts for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and crocheting various items for family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her son Ivan Williams and his wife Carla, her son Michael Williams and his wife Sherry, her son Roderick Williams and his wife Elizabeth, her daughter Mildred Higgins, her daughter Donna Goad and her husband Todd, her grandchildren Melissa Tyler and her husband Chad, Harry Williams and his wife Tonya , Kelley Williams, Jonathan Higgins and his wife Ashley, Samantha Williams, Joel Williams, Zachary Goad, Brandon Goad, Trevor Goad, great grandchildren Hailey Williams, Alia Williams, Nathan Higgins, Natalie Tyler and Adam Higgins, niece Judy Bednarz and her husband Ed, step-grandchildren Alicia Gilbert and her husband Jerry, Alison Wallace and her husband Chris, Robert Pyer and his wife Larissa, Sierra Church, Zachary Church, Elise Baltgalvis , step-great grandchildren Slade Stroinski, Crystal Gilbert, Elizabeth Wallace, Emma Wallace, Oliva Zorn, Eythan Wallace, and Chandler Zorn.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joel, her father Charles, her mother Ethel, her brother Reginald (Reg) Hopkinson, her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Hopkinson, sister-in-law Maxine Poyerd, daughter-in-law Linda Williams (Ivan) and son-in-law Dennis Higgins (Mildred).
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Morgan United Church with Rev. Michael Desena officiating. Friends may call on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at the Morgan United Church.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Morgan United Church, 14 Meade Hill, Morgan, VT 05853 in memory of Ruth. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center and Bayada Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Ruth during the last months of her life.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 16, 2019