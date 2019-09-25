|
Samuel Benoit Bartlett, cuddled comfortably in the arms of his parents, Shannon and Stephen Bartlett, hopped into his next life adventure Sept. 18, 2019. He'd been in intensive care at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore in New York City after suffering cardiac arrest more than two weeks prior.
Science nudged Sammie into the world Oct. 22, 2006, 4.5 weeks early in Boston. Doctors diagnosed Sammie with 1p36 deletion syndrome, a congenital genetic disorder. His biggest weakness was his greatest strength: His enlarged heart with its unfettered capacity to love. It beat too shallowly and too quickly, yet released light and love that affected people near and far.
Sammie thrived with the help of loved ones and dedicated therapists, including years of horse-riding at Medicine Horse, and educators at North Country Kids, CVES and Beekmantown Central School. Sammie more than tripled the help he received through life lessons that altered perspectives, laughter that brightened days, and love that inspired people to feel more intensely than prior to the slender, wiry muscled boy bouncing into their lives. He lived on his own terms, in his own time, learning to walk later than the rest, and creating his own form of communication that incorporated sign language and words. He viewed the world with wonder, awe and curiosity, and walked gently and lovingly through life, though also let everyone know when he was frustrated or angry. He rarely stopped to rest, despite heart failure.
Sammie split his time between Shannon's and Stephen's homes in Beekmantown and Plattsburgh, and helped his parents become the best versions of themselves.
With "Mama," Sammie enjoyed long walks and runs in his buggy, dancing in the kitchen while prepping dinner, and helping care for the goats, chickens and ducks. He wrecked his brothers' Legos and often spent time in their rooms. He climbed the stairs, never missed out on rides on the lawn mower and tractor and loved petting his cats. Mama sang to him often and they cuddled while listening to music.
With "Pa," Sammie kayaked, swam, walked in nature and hiked mountains, giggling on his father's back. He plucked Pa's guitar until the strings broke, occasionally heaved toys when mad, danced with loved ones, tapped away at typewriters, blew bubbles and splashed dishwater.
For Sammie, anything bigger than a car was a truck, and French Fries were among his favorite snacks. He moved quickly with purpose, sometimes stomping with his hands, and could hold himself in an extended crunch longer than most.
Doctors following Sammie said the bubbly boy didn't match their tests. He should have been sick and weak instead of strong, vibrant and energetic. Sammie thrived and defied expectations thanks to an abundance of love and support. He lived a longer and fuller life than expected, undergoing open-heart surgery at 10-months-old and never showing outward signs of heart failure until the end. Nothing will fill the hole in his absence, though loved ones will always have their memories and love for him, and his for them. Sammie is gone too soon, yet loved ones are comforted by the quality of life he lived.
Due to respiratory and cardiac complications, Sammie suffered cardiac arrest at CVPH in Plattsburgh. With Mama by his side, Sammie flew to Vermont by helicopter and by plane to NYC, where he remained until his heart was no longer able to pump as it had. Family traveled to be with Sammie during his last days. He passed in the arms of Mama and Pa.
Sammie is survived by his mother, Shannon, step-father, Marc Duffy, and step-brothers, Sam and Thomas, his father, Stephen, step-mother, Priscilla, sister, Darby, step-sister, Ella.
On his maternal side, he is survived by his grandfather, Benoit Guay and wife, Karlene of Newport, VT. His grandmother, Diane Ianni and husband, Robert, of North Troy, VT. Aunt Lynn and Uncle Phil Brochu, Aunt Andrea and Uncle Joel Machado, Aunt Brittany and Uncle John AuClair, and Aunt Athena and Uncle Robbie Ianni, cousins, Isaiah, Owen and Miley Brochu, Mia and Landyn Machado, and Xzavier and Remi-Jayde Auclair. He is further survived by special-adventure friend, Bridget Stone and on his maternal, step-family side, Linda and Ken Mott, Don and Carol Duffy, Jodi and Dermott Duffy-Morgan, Matt and Theresa Duffy, and cousins, McKayla and Kyle Dora, Dondi, Jillian, Elizabeth, Meghan and Matthew Duffy. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Lucien Vallieres, and Rita Sylvester.
On His paternal side, Sammie is survived by his grandfather, Stephen Bartlett of Hingham, MA, and grandmother, Diane Bartlett of Newport, VT. Uncle Matt Bartlett and Aunt Nichole Bachand, Aunt Kristen and Uncle Jason Lavigne, and cousins, Aiden, Dustin and Jacob.
Calling hours will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St., Plattsburgh. A Celebration of Sammie's Life will follow at 4 pm in the Brown Funeral Home Chapel. The Celebration of Life will continue at his mother's house. Anyone whose lives were touched by Sammie is encouraged to attend.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 26, 2019