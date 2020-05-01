Sean Joyal
1989 - 2020
Sean Joyal, 30, of Derby, VT passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2020 in Brattleboro, VT. He was born on June 5, 1989 to Robert and Lynn (Paul) Joyal in Newport.

Sean worked in retail as a forklift operator at Achille Agway. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to the ocean and playing video games. He loved people and took every opportunity to be with his friends. Most importantly Sean loved spending time with his son Karsen; spoiling him every chance he got.

He is survived by his son Karsen Joyal, his parents Robert and Lynn Joyal, his brother Jason Joyal, his grandmother Florence "Flossie" Joyal, grandparents Jean and Germaine Paul, his aunts and uncles; Richard Joyal and his wife Bonnie, Francine Heywood and her husband Roly, Claude Paul and his wife Tracey, Mike Paul and his wife Kelly, Marcy Paul, Karsen's mom Karla Tetreault and also by his dear friend Paul St. Jean and his wife Nicole. He is also survived by many cousins and friends all of whom he loved deeply.

He was predeceased by his grandfather Louis Joyal, his uncle Mario Paul, and his cousin Ryan Coulter.

Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Sean can be made to Eagle Eye Farm of VT, 3014 Newark St, West Burke, VT 05871.

Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home. Locally family owned and operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
23 entries
Rob, Lynn and family, I am so sorry to hear about Sean. Please know that I am thinking about you and I hope that God gives you strength.
Kim Russell
Friend
The Joyal Families, so sorry for your loss. It is always difficult to lose a loved one. Our deepest sympathies.
Lee Smith
Sending our deepest sympathy to you all! Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers! RIP Sean.
Blaine & Norma Perkins
My condolences go out to the entire JOYAL Family at this very sad time. So very young, such a happy guy. Jean Peck and Family. Port Orange,Florida
Jean Peck
Friend
Lynn Rob and family sorry for your loss may your memories help you through this very difficult time.
Marie Chapman
My deepest condolences to your family. Thinking of you all during this time.
Samantha Laramee
Classmate
Lynn and Family May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rose Gleason
Friend
Our thoughts and wishes for peace to all of the extended families.
Steve and Pam Farrow
Teacher
We are so sorry for your loss we're thinking of you all and your family We know that there no words to say that can or will make it any easier.
Jimmy and Liberty & Ivy and Davey Caron
Friend
Lynn, Rob, Jason and Karsen, our sincere condolences to you and all family. So very sorry for your loss. Keep Sean in your heart. Sending hugs and prayers. ❤
Annette and Den Lantagne
Friend
Our deepest sympathies to the Joyal & Paul families
Newport Farm & Garden
Lynn Rob & family so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care.
Bill & Marsha Archer
Friend
Lynn, Rob, Jason and family, You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Alyson Lee
Friend
Lynn, Rob, Jason, and Karsen. We are so sorry to hear of Sean's passing, our thoughts and prayers are with you. They say time heals and eases things but you have to remember all the love you have shared in the past and will keep in the future,
Larry and Bev. CHASE
Friend
RIP Sean Our prayers are with you and your family
Susan Hill
Friend
Lynn, Rob, Flossie and family, keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Much love to all❤
Ruth Ann Fletcher
Friend
Lynn and family we do not begin to know what to say on the loss of Sean. I loved working with him at kinney drugs. He always had time to say hi and loved his smile. We are so very sorry. Hugs.
Kim and jim Sheltra
Classmate
Lynn, Robbie, Jason and family. So sorry to read the news. Your all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jayne Patenaude/Mann
Friend
My Deepest and Sincere Condolences go out to this family..you are in my prayers !
Trace Costa ( Kennison )
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Verna Weed
Lynn, Rob, Jason, Karsen and Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and we are so sorry for your loss.
Art and Monique LaPlante
Friend
My condolences. So very sorry to you and your family.
Diane Choquette
Friend
Flossie, Rob and Lynn. So very sorry to hear of Sean's passing! My heart and prayers are with you all
Valerie Sheehan
Friend
