Sean Joyal, 30, of Derby, VT passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2020 in Brattleboro, VT. He was born on June 5, 1989 to Robert and Lynn (Paul) Joyal in Newport.
Sean worked in retail as a forklift operator at Achille Agway. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to the ocean and playing video games. He loved people and took every opportunity to be with his friends. Most importantly Sean loved spending time with his son Karsen; spoiling him every chance he got.
He is survived by his son Karsen Joyal, his parents Robert and Lynn Joyal, his brother Jason Joyal, his grandmother Florence "Flossie" Joyal, grandparents Jean and Germaine Paul, his aunts and uncles; Richard Joyal and his wife Bonnie, Francine Heywood and her husband Roly, Claude Paul and his wife Tracey, Mike Paul and his wife Kelly, Marcy Paul, Karsen's mom Karla Tetreault and also by his dear friend Paul St. Jean and his wife Nicole. He is also survived by many cousins and friends all of whom he loved deeply.
He was predeceased by his grandfather Louis Joyal, his uncle Mario Paul, and his cousin Ryan Coulter.
Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Sean can be made to Eagle Eye Farm of VT, 3014 Newark St, West Burke, VT 05871.
Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home.
Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Sean can be made to Eagle Eye Farm of VT, 3014 Newark St, West Burke, VT 05871.
Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 1 to May 2, 2020.