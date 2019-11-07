|
Shaun Dale Greene born January 4th, 1988 to the proud parents Stewart + Tammy (Cloud) Greene. Shaun was taken suddenly in a car wreck on November 2nd, 2019 at 7 p.m. He was preceded in death by two sets of grandparents, one other grandmother, one uncle, and several second cousins. He is survived by his two sons Timothy Dale Greene of North Carolina, and Brandon Stewart Greene of Newport Center, VT. His parents, three siblings, older sister Dyellen McKay and her husband Ryan, Twin sister's Christi Lawson and her husband Shawn, Cheyenne Greene and her boyfriend Anthony, and by three nieces and one nephew that he treated like a son. Grandpa Champange and step grandma Cloud, two aunts, 3 uncles, and numerous cousins and extended family. Shaun lived more life between those dates than most humans live in a full life time. Shaun never met anyone that he didn't call a friend. He was an amazing father, son, brother, nephew, and friend. He loved his family and spending time with his friends. He loved to play sports, mainly basketball. He loved the NY Yankees and hated the Patriots. He loved most his two sons, nieces, nephews, his sister's, and parents. We are thankful and grateful that we got to share in his life. This man had a heart of gold and unbreakable faith in Jesus. Anyone who wants to give a donation for his children and funeral expenses can send to NCFCU Account # 2704170. Please make checks out to Tammy Greene in loving memory of Shaun. Flowers may be sent to the Church of God at 295 Crawford Road Derby, VT. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday November 12th, 2019 at The Church of God, 295 Crawford Road Derby, VT, with Rev. Laurence Wall officiating. Friends may call from 6pm-9pm on Monday November 11th, 2019 at The Church of God 295 Crawford Road Derby, VT. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 8, 2019