Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Lawson


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley E. Lawson Obituary
Shirley E. Lawson, 67, of Irasburg, VT passed away on May 7, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on June 5, 1951 in Newport, VT to Fredrick Lawson and Theresa Gosselin.
Shirley graduated from North Country Union High School in 1969. She loved her animals, being outdoors in her flower garden, baking and cooking. She was also artistic in a lot of things and was very crafty and creative. She also loved puzzles and sticker wars. Shirley was the most kind hearted person you could ever meet. Her family meant the world to her and she would do anything for them.
She is survived by her life partner Ed Coderre of Irasburg, VT, her children Erik Lawson and his companion Karen Robinson of Derby, VT, Travis Brown of Cambridge, VT, Mark Brown and his wife Marcia of Glover, VT and Marcia Brown of Derby, VT, grand kids Erik, Isaiah and Abigail Thompson, Evan Brown, Maya and Jacob Brown, Dominick, Devin, Marissa, Donovan, and Mariah Brown and Adikin Lawson. She is also survived by her brothers Conrad Lawson and his wife Rita of Derby, VT and Larry Lawson and his wife Cheryl of Derby, VT, sisters Cheryl Lawson of Proctorsville, VT, Gail Chaffee and her husband Ron of Newport, VT and Sandy Snay, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Connie Lemay. Brother-in-laws Roger Lemay and Tom Snay, as well as her dog Max who she adored.
Friends may call from 2-4 P.M. on May 14, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 P.M with Pastor Dan Prue officiating. Memorial contribution in Shirley's memory may be sent to Ed Coderre, P.O. Box 74, Irasburg, VT 05845. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now