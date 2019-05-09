Shirley E. Lawson, 67, of Irasburg, VT passed away on May 7, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on June 5, 1951 in Newport, VT to Fredrick Lawson and Theresa Gosselin.

Shirley graduated from North Country Union High School in 1969. She loved her animals, being outdoors in her flower garden, baking and cooking. She was also artistic in a lot of things and was very crafty and creative. She also loved puzzles and sticker wars. Shirley was the most kind hearted person you could ever meet. Her family meant the world to her and she would do anything for them.

She is survived by her life partner Ed Coderre of Irasburg, VT, her children Erik Lawson and his companion Karen Robinson of Derby, VT, Travis Brown of Cambridge, VT, Mark Brown and his wife Marcia of Glover, VT and Marcia Brown of Derby, VT, grand kids Erik, Isaiah and Abigail Thompson, Evan Brown, Maya and Jacob Brown, Dominick, Devin, Marissa, Donovan, and Mariah Brown and Adikin Lawson. She is also survived by her brothers Conrad Lawson and his wife Rita of Derby, VT and Larry Lawson and his wife Cheryl of Derby, VT, sisters Cheryl Lawson of Proctorsville, VT, Gail Chaffee and her husband Ron of Newport, VT and Sandy Snay, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Connie Lemay. Brother-in-laws Roger Lemay and Tom Snay, as well as her dog Max who she adored.

Friends may call from 2-4 P.M. on May 14, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 P.M with Pastor Dan Prue officiating. Memorial contribution in Shirley's memory may be sent to Ed Coderre, P.O. Box 74, Irasburg, VT 05845. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.