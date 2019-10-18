|
|
Shirley M. Pion, 92, of Newport Center, VT passed away on October 15, 2019 in Newport Center, VT. She was born on February 12, 1927 in Lowell, VT to Bertrand H. Powers and Viola Smith Powers. On August 28, 1944 she married Rene O. Pion at St. Vincent de Paul Church in North Troy, VT, who predeceased her in 1997.
Shirley attended Newport Center High School. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress, in her younger years she was an avid hunter, she liked fishing, camping, and traveling with her husband. They spent 6 months in Florida for over 30 years to get away from our winters.
She is survived by her daughters Diane Tetreault and her husband Rene of Newport Center, VT, Linda Washburn and her husband Tony of Morrisville, VT, her grandchildren Robert Tetreault and his wife Brenda of Newport Center, VT, Larry Tetreault and his wife Diane of Newport Center, VT, Jim Densmore and his wife Jennifer of Morrisville, VT, great grandchildren Hayley, Brianne, Cameron and Tyler Tetreault of Newport Center, VT, and Garrett and Connor Densmore of Morrisville, VT. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Huguette Pion of Lowell, VT, Annette Pion of Morgan, VT, and Fran Powers of Woodsville, N.H.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter Donna Densmore and her siblings Elwin Powers, Hazel Morey Wheeler, Katie Blogett Henley, Archie Powers, Theda Allen, Dale Powers and Roger Powers.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell. Internment to follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell. Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. on Monday October 21, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Memorial contribution in Shirley's memory may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 19, 2019