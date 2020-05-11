Shirley Richardson
1935 - 2020
Shirley Richardson, 85, of Barton, VT passed away on May 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 24, 1935 in Concord, VT to Vernard Gerald Morse and Helen Louise (Hill) Morse. On June 11, 1954 she married Everette Richardson who predeceased her in 2016.

Shirley was a proud Vermonter and graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, class of 1953. She married Everette at the age of 19 and they were married 62 years before his passing. Shirley was a devoted wife and dedicated mother and enjoyed trips with the family to the Maine coast. She enjoyed reading and many crafts: sewing, knitting, quilting, needlepoint. Besides raising her family, Shirley worked a variety of jobs including key punch operator at St. Johnsbury Trucking and Ethan Allen, librarian at LRUHS and Jones Memorial Library, teacher at St. Paul's Catholic School, and associate in the craft dept. at Ames.

Shirley is survived by her children: Michael Richardson and his wife Denise of Lebanon, NH, Lisa McCormick and her husband David of Greenfield Ctr NY, and Shelby Richardson and his wife Judy of Acworth, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Vickie-Marie Osborne and her husband Ian, Christopher Richardson, Asa Richardson, Shelise Venables and her husband Stephen, Cody McCormick, Sydney, Ethan, and London Richardson, 8 great grandchildren, brother Paul Morse and his wife Dot, sister Karen Mize, brother Steve Morse, many nieces and nephews and by her faithful companion Rascal. She was predeceased by her husband Everette, daughter Vickie, brother Stanley and brother Greg.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be arranged by Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, timing to be announced at a future date. The family would like to thank the NEK Council Aging, Meals on Wheels, VNA, Loveis, and the caring neighbors and friends and good people of the NEK that helped our Mom stay in the home she loved. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home - Derby
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
I loved Shirley and Everette with all my heart. Would a family member please e mail me or call me. 730-8017
barbara kittell
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our sympathies to the Richardson family. She was there with us, working with us, to set up our Vermont West Point Parents Club, back in 1991.
Jeannine & Joe Young
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Shirleys Family. She was a great woman. I enjoyed visiting with her when she and Everett would come for the turkey and biscuits at the Restaurant. I would call them to let them know when I made it as a special for the day. I know she was heart broken when Everett passed. They are together once again. My prayers will be with you all at this very difficult time. Peace Be With You.
Donna Brown-Perry
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
To Michael, Lisa and Shelby, your Mom was a special person to me. Our friendship began more than 70 years ago, and we shared many adventures in those early years. It was great to cross paths again many years later, and we never lacked for conversation. It is a comfort to feel she and Everette and Vicki are together again. She was loved, will never be forgotten but forever missed. JoAnn
JoAnn Gieselman
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Shirley's family. I always enjoyed visiting with Shirley. Keep her in your hearts by sharing wonderful memories.
Grace Mason
Friend
May 9, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of the passing of your mom, sister, grandmother, and friend. Shirley and Everette were such a positive part of our lives. I loved seeing them (usually in Barton) and hearing cous..how are you. Shirley was always going to come up and look for a special kind of apple for her jelly..sorry we never got to it..Our sincere sympathy to everyone, she will be missed...but now she can be at peace with Everette...
Marilyn Perron
Family
May 9, 2020
What a treasure to have known you, wish the dinner date worked out , we especially remember your help at Ames. Long time ago. Jude and bill
judith henault
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
Our sympathies.
Marcella Jaquish Tracie Quirion
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
It has been years now and while time takes many of us in different directions we enjoyed time with Shirley and Everett back in the late 80s and 90s
Our sympathies to all their family who they always spoke with pride about their children and families
Del and Casey Eldridge
Neighbor
