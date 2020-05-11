We are so sorry to learn of the passing of your mom, sister, grandmother, and friend. Shirley and Everette were such a positive part of our lives. I loved seeing them (usually in Barton) and hearing cous..how are you. Shirley was always going to come up and look for a special kind of apple for her jelly..sorry we never got to it..Our sincere sympathy to everyone, she will be missed...but now she can be at peace with Everette...

Marilyn Perron

Family