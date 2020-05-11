Shirley Richardson, 85, of Barton, VT passed away on May 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 24, 1935 in Concord, VT to Vernard Gerald Morse and Helen Louise (Hill) Morse. On June 11, 1954 she married Everette Richardson who predeceased her in 2016.
Shirley was a proud Vermonter and graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, class of 1953. She married Everette at the age of 19 and they were married 62 years before his passing. Shirley was a devoted wife and dedicated mother and enjoyed trips with the family to the Maine coast. She enjoyed reading and many crafts: sewing, knitting, quilting, needlepoint. Besides raising her family, Shirley worked a variety of jobs including key punch operator at St. Johnsbury Trucking and Ethan Allen, librarian at LRUHS and Jones Memorial Library, teacher at St. Paul's Catholic School, and associate in the craft dept. at Ames.
Shirley is survived by her children: Michael Richardson and his wife Denise of Lebanon, NH, Lisa McCormick and her husband David of Greenfield Ctr NY, and Shelby Richardson and his wife Judy of Acworth, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Vickie-Marie Osborne and her husband Ian, Christopher Richardson, Asa Richardson, Shelise Venables and her husband Stephen, Cody McCormick, Sydney, Ethan, and London Richardson, 8 great grandchildren, brother Paul Morse and his wife Dot, sister Karen Mize, brother Steve Morse, many nieces and nephews and by her faithful companion Rascal. She was predeceased by her husband Everette, daughter Vickie, brother Stanley and brother Greg.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be arranged by Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, timing to be announced at a future date. The family would like to thank the NEK Council Aging, Meals on Wheels, VNA, Loveis, and the caring neighbors and friends and good people of the NEK that helped our Mom stay in the home she loved. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 11 to May 12, 2020.