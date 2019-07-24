Services Curtis-Britch Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road Newport , VT 05855 (802) 334-6756 Resources More Obituaries for Shriley Daniels Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shriley Marie Daniels

1956 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Shirley Marie Daniels, age 63, died peacefully at her home on July 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born in Newport, Vermont on January 24, 1956, to Harold and Alice (Nadeau) Daniels, the second daughter of a family of seven girls.

She grew up on the family farm in East Albany, and loved farming all her life. She loved running, sugaring, woodworking, working in the woods, working with her draft horses Stormy and Jake, and her Golden Retrievers.

She attended Hilltop View School in East Albany; Albany Village School; Craftsbury Academy, and graduated in 1974 from Lake Region Union High School where she was a standout student and athlete (and member of four State Championship teams in three different sports). She went to the University of Vermont, receiving her degree as a Registered Physical Therapist and Athletic Trainer, and was also a member of the UVM field hockey team where she held the varsity scoring record, and was the first field hockey player to be awarded an athletic grant which she received in her senior year. She went on to play field hockey for the Vermont team (she became President of the Vermont Field Hockey Association), as well as the Northeast section of the U.S. National Team, competing for many years in the U. S. National Field Hockey Tournaments held throughout the United States.

She bought the family homestead so that she could continue farming, and to work in the same woods as her father and grandfather. But getting that farm didn't come easy, and wouldn't have happened without Shirley's resolve.

Shirley identified strongly with her great-grandmother, Mamie, who came to East Albany with her husband and established a 300-acre farm. Mamie was a strong woman who loved the land (and by all accounts called all the shots on the farm). Mamie always said she wanted to die with her boots on, (and she did, in her 80s, dying from a heart attack in the barn while doing morning chores). When Shirley's father died, Shirley approached her grandmother to see if she could buy the farm. Her grandmother didn't want to sell to a woman, so Shirley set her sights on another farm. Just before Shirley signed the papers, her grandmother, so impressed at Shirley's determination to farm, conceded and sold Shirley 100 acres of the original farm.

Shirley sugared with her horses Stormy and Jake, for many years using the sugarhouse built in 1922 by her grandfather and great-grandfather, with the lumber from a single conifer. Then in 2001, she built a new sugarhouse, but continued using the horses.

Shirley's strong Catholic faith kept her going, even when ill health forced her to give up the things she loved most, her profession and farming.

Shirley loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, playing on the floor with them when they were little, teaching them how to drive a tractor, or boil syrup, when they were older, and they always brought a smile to her face.

Shirley leaves her mother, Alice Daniels Locke; sisters (and spouses): Sharon (Robert) Tetrault; MaryEllen (Miguel) Vasquez; Jeannette (Kent) Birch; Patty (Ed) Rakowsky; Darlene (Alan) Butler; and Marilyn Stanley (Troy) Schumacher; her step-siblings: Jeff (Laurie) Locke and Lisa (Benny) Woods; her nieces and nephews: Daniel Tetrault, Laura (Steve) Gatzos, Michele (Mike) Vasquez, Michael Vasquez, Kamala Birch, Corrina (Abel) Lopez, Crystal (Rob) Matthew, April Lane, Ryan (Kate) Butler; and her great-nieces and nephews: Penelope Gatzos, Mylie Logan, Autumn Birch, Jenssy and Gabriela Almeida-Perez, Liam and Declan Matthew, Mackston and Hazen Lane. She was predeceased by her father in 1981, step-father Roger Locke in 1998, and nephew Gary Birch in 2016. She had wonderful caregivers, especially Stephanie Mason, Nan Adriance, Rose Shattuck and Louise Handy.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford-Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby, VT on Friday, July 26 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, July 27 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Irasburg, VT at 11:00 am. with Fr. Tim Naples and Fr. John Nwagbaraocha officiating. Burial will take place at St. John of the Cross cemetery in East Albany, VT. All are welcome to a luncheon after the service at the Irasburg Town Hall. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

Shirley requested that donations be sent to: The Scleroderma Foundation, 89 Newbury St., Suite 201, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation, 8120 Woodmont Ave, Suite 530, Bethesda, MD 20814-1437. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries