Simone Antionette Graveline, 81, of Newport, Vermont passed away suddenly on April 24,2020 in Newport, Vermont. She was born on September 26, 1938 in Coventry, Vermont to Arthur and Mary ( Chaput) Belisle.
She taught arts and crafts, cooking, and sewing at 4-H for a few years. She also enjoyed flowers, embroidering, and family gatherings.
She was a life long member of Sacred Heart Church in South Troy and St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.
Simone is survived by her husband Norman Graveline of Newport, Vermont, her former husband Real Lanoue, her children: Monique Lanoue and friend David of Derby, Vermont, Patrick Lanoue and wife Michelle of Derby, Vermont, and Bernie Lanoue of Topsham, Vermont, by her step sons: Dwayne Graveline and his wife Jean and their son Matt, and by Jim Graveline and Marie. She is also survived by her sisters: Jeannette Woods and her husband Wilson of Florida, MaryAnn Hogan of Colorado, Pauline Comtois and her husband Frank of North Carolina, Lucille LaRose and her husband Richard of Brownington, Vermont, Evelyn Cottone of Massapegua, NY, Arlene Belisle of California, Lisa Mallory and her husband Marc of Texas, her sisters-in-law Debbie Belisle of Williston, Vermont, and Carmileta Belisle of Colchester, Vermont, by her brothers: Armand Belisle of Derby, Vermont, and George Belisle of Brownington, Vermont. She is also survived by her granddaughter Christina Crowley, her great grandchildren Emily Jane Demers, Oliver Myles Puckett, and Riley William Perry, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by Fern, Diane, and Ethan Lanoue who she still considers family and also by many special friends.
She was predeceased by her daughter Henriette Rose Lanoue, by her step son David Graveline, by her parents: Arthur and Mary Leontine Belisle, and by six brothers: John, Lucien, Arthur Jr, Larry, Joseph, and Emmanuel Belisle, two brothers-in-law Greg Cottone, and James Hogan and a niece Christine Belisle.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 28, 2020