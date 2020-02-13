|
Stanley W. Baker, 83, of Derby, VT, passed away on February 9th, 2020 in Derby. He was born on September 3rd, 1936 to the late Stanley and Doris Mildred (Levitt) Baker in Newport, VT. On May 12, 1956 he married his love of his life Marianne (Marshall) Baker who predeceased him in August 2017.
Stanley was a graduate of Newport High School in 1955. He enjoyed playing sports and loved watching the Boston sports teams. He worked for HP Hood for over 15 years until it closed, and then later he became a Dairy Farm Inspector for the State of Vermont for many years, and retired in 1999.
He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, spending time with family, going to Folly Beach, SC in the winters, and going to their camp in Norton.
He is survived by his daughter Beth Bouffard and her husband David of Newport, Ellen Bickford of Newport, Alan Baker and his wife Cindy of Sheffield, his sisters Mona Lewis and her husband Mickey, Doris Demers and her husband Leo, Val Cole, his grandchildren Michael Bickford, Philip Bickford, Melissa Perrault and her husband Nick, Ben Bouffard and his wife Alyssa, Tom Bouffard and his wife Ali, Christopher Baker, Jessica Bartlett and her husband Jason, Aaron Baker, Sarah Heimreid and her husband Tom, his great grandchildren Laura Bickford, Olivia and Samuel Perrault, Harper Bouffard, Brayden Bouffard, Amelia and Marshall Bartlett, daughter -in-law Ann Lafoe and her husband Richard of Derby and by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Kevin Baker, his brothers Robert Baker, Larry Baker, Donald Baker, and by his sisters Vera Macfarland, and Bonnie Bullis, step siblings Betty Ann Flynn, Larry Kelly, and Winston Kelly.
