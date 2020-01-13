|
|
Steven Craig Therrien, 57, of Derby passed away suddenly on January 2, 2020 at home.
Steve was born January 18, 1962 in Newport, Vermont to Andrew George Therrien and Carolyn Rowell Therrien Judd.
In 1980 Steve graduated from North Country Union High School and started working at OEM. He later moved to Alaska working as a property manager for three years before returning to Vermont. Then it was off to Nevada for a three year stint as a machinist.
On October 24, 1992 Steve married Luann Tenney in Anchorage, Alaska. They returned to Vermont and moved into a homestead in Sheffield on Duck Pond Road. In his early 20s with the help of his friends Steve built a hunting camp off the grid. They moved into the camp and raised a family, Seagar Steven and Baily Mae.
Steve worked at Karl Johnson Trucking as a mechanic and later for Meyer's Containers as a truck driver.
Over the years Steve enjoyed broom ball, hockey, hunting, bird watching, cooking, the Patriots, and being with his friends and family.
Steve's zest for life began to wain when he suffered from the effect of infra sound generated by large wind turbines built on the ridge line above the family home. In December, 2014 the Therrien's moved to Derby and in 2018 sold the homestead.
Steve became a strong advocate against the placement of industrial sized wind turbines near residential homes. With Luann and the kids in tow, they traveled around Vermont and to New York state to testify the impact infra sound can have on a person's health. He had a strong desire to help other families, strangers though they may be, so they would avoid the same fate as the Therrien family.
He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit.
Steve was predeceased by his father (Andrew). He is survived by his wife Luann, their children, his son Jacob Joseph Therrien, his mother Carolyn Rowell Therrien Judd, brother Kenneth Andrew Therrien and his wife Marcia, sister Lynda Therrien Sheltra and her husband Jack. He is also survived by his nephews Andrew and Jeremy Therrien, and nieces Cassandra and Jennifer Graham.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted at the Eastside Restaurant on Saturday, January 25th starting at 11am. Following a short sermon, Steve's family and friends will be invited to share memories. Following the event hoers d'oeurves will be served. If planning to attend please send an email to [email protected] so we may plan accordingly.
On July 18, 2020 a second Celebration of Life will be hosted at Ed Barber's home in Derby. A traditional pig roast and fire works are planned.
Contributions will be gratefully accepted. Please send to Luann at 380 Salem View Heights, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 14, 2020