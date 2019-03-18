Steven L. Personeni, 69, of Newport, VT, passed away on December 22, 2018 in Glover, VT. He was born on September 14, 1949 in Boston, MA to Peter and Esther (O'Brien) Personeni.

He entered the United States Marine Corp, where he served his country in the Vietnam War. He was the recipient to two Purple Hearts, the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. During his lifetime he enjoyed working as a chef, fishing, and enjoying time with friends and family.

He is survived by his children: Michelle Personeni of Newport, Vt, and Giselle Rebecca Ducharme and her husband Eric of Wareham Ma., and by his grandchildren: Peter and George Woods, and Cole and Hailee Ducharme. He is also survived by his sister Carol (Personeni) Stevens and her husband Mark of Canterbury, NH. Also several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter R. Personeni and Esther L. (O'Brien) Personeni, sister Marion W. (Personeni) Morris and Edward J. Morris of Pinellas Park FL.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday March 22, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road Newport, VT, with full military honors to follow at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Bay Pines National Cemetery, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Veterans of Foreign War.