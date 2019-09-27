|
East Charleston - Sue Ann Ward, 69, passed away peacefully at her home of twenty five years with her loving family and friends by her side on September 20th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lung disease. Sue was born on the 12th of April, 1950. Raised in the Dallas area, accomplished a BS in Counseling at University of Texas, Commerce.
She has lived with her family in Dallas, Phoenix, Colorado Springs, Boise, Seattle and Vermont. She had a heart of exploring wherever she could!
Sue has always been a loving, caring case manager in healthcare for the elderly and domestic abuse for over thirty years.
Sue leaves her loving husband of forty years, Gary Ward, LPN, a son Brian Powell and his wife Kelly, also her sisters, Sharon Butts and family, Kathy Fenton, brother, Michael Knox and grandson, Zack Kollecker.
Preceded in death are her son, Kenneth Powell, brother, Terry Knox, parents, Luther and Jean Knox.
Per Sue's wishes no services are planned at this time. Your thoughts and love for her and her family in these trying times is greatly appreciated, any wish to donate, please do, to your local area, no kill animal shelter with love. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 28, 2019