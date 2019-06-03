Susan Ann Davis passed away on May 24, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire after her friends and family said their last goodbyes. She was born in Beals Island, Maine on August 5, 1962.

She was predeceased by her mother Leona L. Davis.

Susan is survived by her two brothers Carl A. Davis and Steven D. Davis and one sister Jennifer Davis of Maine. Sue had been hospitalized for 4 months at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was nearly ready to return to her home in Orleans with Bridgette Moulton, when that plan was suddenly taken away in early May. Susan was an amazing person who loved life and all those who came to know her. She spent the last 30 years living in the Northeast Kingdom finding her way into the hearts and souls of the many people whose lives she touched. Sue spent many of those years involved in some way with her longtime friend Jeanette Patenaude and family. They enjoyed visits to many places around Vermont and Canada, along with visits to Sue's family in Maine. She loved being able to go to Disneyland in Florida with the Patenaude family and her special friend Mark Buddy. Sue taught several classes at Global Campus. Among them was "How to Live in Your Own Apartment" and "Let's Learn to Ride the RCT Bus". She loved poetry, playing her favorite game Trouble, eating fried chicken, drinking root beer, and watching TV Land. She made it her passion to live life to the fullest and if she were alive today, she would thank the many people who made that a realty in her life. Sue will be missed by everyone who's heart she touched, as she was a true gem.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of God, 190 Crawford Road on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

