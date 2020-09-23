Susan Elaine Courchesne Green, 75 of St. Petersburg, FL. died on September 11th at the Haven Hospice Center. Susan was born in Newport, VT. To Leo and Elaine (Lippens) Courchesne. Leo was serving in England with the U.S. Army at the time of Susan's birth. Susan attended Trinity College, later graduating with a degree in English Literature. She moved to FL. after her marriage where she worked and retired from Southern Bell. She enjoyed crafts, was a pet lover and above all devoted to her family, friends and neighbors. On her own birthday she never failed to send flowers to her mother. Her greatest pleasure came from helping others. Susan was predeceased by her husband William "Billy" Green Jr., her parents, Godmother Zena Gagnon, and her parents-in-law William Sr. and Shirley Green. Susan is survived by her two sons Travis Green and wife Heather of Trenton, FL, and Trace Green and wife Karen of Ocala, FL, grandchildren Sydney, Madison and Robert. Brother Jim Courchesne and wife Penny, sister Sara Williams and husband Jerry all of St. Johnsbury, VT, Aunts Lucille Meuniere, and Annette Trombley, Uncle Harold Lippens and wife Patricia, and extended family and friends. There will be a memorial mass at St. Mary's in Newport on Friday, September 25th at 10 a.m. Due to covid-19 family and friends will gather at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Hospice, the care and support they provide is immeasurable and made Susan's last days comfortable and peaceful.

