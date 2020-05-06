Suzanne "Sue" Brochu, passed away peacefully at the Country Village Nursing Facility in Lancaster, NH on May 1, 2020 at the age of 67.



Suzanne was born December 27, 1952 in Hardwick, Vermont to Edouard and Edmee Brochu.



She graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1970. She then worked at National Life Insurance Compay in Montpelier, VT and had many other jobs during her lifetime.



Suzanne is survived by her siblings, Jocelyne and Richard Foss of Wolcott, VT., Ed and Sally Brochu of Newport, VT., Louise and Pierre Cyr of Derby, VT., Lydia and Robert Batten of Jericho, VT and Lina and Mark Wheeler of Amarillo, TX. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her companion Hale Mason.



At this time there are no services scheduled, but will be at a later date at the families convenience.



Donations in her memory can be sent to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Rd., Orleans, VT 05860

