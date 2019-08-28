|
Terrance "Terry" P. Tice, 72, of Holland, VT passed peacefully, surrounded by family on August 23, 2019 in Lebanon, NH.
Terry was born on January 6, 1947 in Newport, VT. He lived most of his life in Holland, VT, where he was a dairy farmer for 28 years. Later he worked as the road commissioner for the Town of Holland, and then the road foreman for the Town of Derby.
Terry always lent a helping hand and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiling. In recent years, he was best known for regulating the speed on the back roads of Holland and Derby, thus earning his nickname, Turbo.
Terry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine (Stoddard) Tice; his sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Carolyn Tice of Newport, VT, and Mark and Lee Tice of Dummerston, VT; his grandsons, Justin and Ryan Tice; his step-grandsons, Anthony and Vincent Secreto; his sisters, Nancy Pelletier and husband John, Gloria Willis, Sally Tice, Debra Shepard and husband Craig, Lorraine Griffin and husband Randy; his sisters-in-law, Marion Tice and Patricia Stoddard; his aunt, Joan Tice; his uncle, Earl Tice; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Anna (Lucas) and Maurice Tice, Sr.; his brother, Maurice Tice, Jr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Albert Kinney; and his brothers-in-law, Neil Willis and Roger Stoddard.
In honor of Terry's request, a private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 29, 2019