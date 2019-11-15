|
Terry DeGreenia, 63, of Pepin Road in Brownington, VT passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Terry was born in Newport, VT on April 21, 1956, to Lyle and Golden (Taylor) DeGreenia. He was raised and educated locally graduating from Lakes Region High School, Class of 1974. In 1985, Terry married Cynthia Baraw and the couple shared 34 years together. Terry worked with his father and then on his own doing Carpentry and Construction. He did some logging. Terry enjoyed being outside, especially in the woods. He hunted with hounds and was a member of the Coon and Cat Club in Lyndonville, VT. He also liked riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife: Cynthia DeGreenia of Brownington, VT; 5 sons: Timothy Hagan of Westmore, VT, Terry DeGreenia (Bridget) of Coventry, VT, Jason DeGreenia, Chad DeGreenia (Peggy), and Kyle DeGreenia, all of Brownington; 2 brothers: Walter DeGreenia (Gail) and Darrell DeGreenia; 2 sisters: Cathy Burns (Bill) and Carol Linscott (Dickie); 11 grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents: Lyle and Golden DeGreenia; and a brother: Darren DeGreenia.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Glover Town Hall, 3018 Glover Street, Glover, VT.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 16, 2019