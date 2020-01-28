|
Theodore Henry Tremblay, 72, of Irasburg, Vermont passed away on January 24,2020 in Newport. He was born on September 8, 1947 in Newport to Theodore and Elva (Peters) Tremblay.
Theodore was self employed and ran a saw mill for many years.
Among his hobbies, he enjoyed fishing, Ice fishing, truck shows, antiques, he tinkered on tractors, cars and his award winning 1972 Datsun Pick Up which was pride and joy. He loved his dog Lacy and spending time with his friends and family. He held memberships with Cars of Yesteryear and attended New Hope Bible Church.
He is survived by his companion Anita Brown of Irasburg, Vermont, by his children: Shannon Lyons of Newport, Vermont and Linda Marsh and Mark Marsh, Sr of West Charleston, Vermont. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Elizabeth Combs, Samantha Combs, Angel Brock Lucas, Meagan Perry, and Mark Marsh, Jr. by his great grandchildren: Mathis, Lenore, Naomi, Dylan, Ethan, Grace, and Aby.
He is also survived by his sister Theresa Racine and her husband Jacques of Lunenburg, VT, Nieces and Nephews: Lisa Smith and her husband Richard, Leon Racine and his wife Sharon of Sacramento, Bailey and Brady of Lunenburg, VT, California, Great Nieces and Nephews: Nicole, Keith and Michelle.
He was predeceased by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday February 1,2020 at the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg with the Rev. George Lawson officiating. Spring interment in Albany Village Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Cars of yesteryear, 1 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at cutis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, Craftsbury Common, VT.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 29, 2020