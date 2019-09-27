|
|
Thomas "Tom" G. Rivard, 75, of Newport, VT passed away on September 24, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was born on May 8, 1944 in Newport, VT to Gerard Rivard and Doris Hussey. On February 10, 1968 he married Ginette Landry who survives him.
Tom worked for the railroad as a train engineer for 34 years before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, loved to watch March madness, golfing, was very sports minded, and liked reading about history. He was a member of the American Legion Post #21 in Newport, Knights of Columbus, St. Mary's Catholic Church and the VT Basketball Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife Ginette Rivard, children Didi Rivard of Essex Jct, VT, Michelle Rivard and her husband Michael Santa Maria of Mt. Holly, VT, grandchildren Meriah Henry, Joseph and Joshua Noble, brothers James Rivard and his wife Diane of Windsor, NY, William Rivard AND Caroline Norway of Newport, VT, Ronald Rivard and his wife Nellie of Queensbury, NY, Robert Rivard and his wife Sue of Newport, VT, sisters Rosemary (Dolly) Hall of Newport, VT, Susan Wahl and her husband Bill of Irasburg, VT, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and Ginettes Extended family.
He was predeceased by his Brother Gerard Rivard and both his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Friends may call from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Internment to follow in St. Mary's cemetery. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to a . On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 28, 2019