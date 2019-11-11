|
Valerie A. Sargent, 64, of Newport, VT passed away on November 6, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on May 15, 1955 in Newport, VT to Norman Sargent Sr. and Eleanor Hamelin.
Valerie enjoyed watching NASCAR, and attending the children's sporting events including softball.
She is survived by her children David Sargent of Newport, VT, and Renee Sargent of Newport, VT, by her siblings Deborah Vine of Montreal Que, Norman Sargent Jr. of North Troy, VT, Kathryn Hall of Newport, VT, Richard Sargent and his wife Shelley of Newport Center, VT and Kevin Sargent and his wife Marie of Newport, VT, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Julia, Isaac, Kyle and Elijah Baker whom were special to her and by several friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Steven Sargent, brothers-in-law Stewart Vine, and Dean Hall, sister-in-law Bonnie Sargent, and her companion Paul Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday November 15, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT 05855 with Rev. Dwight Baker officiating. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral at 2:00 P.M. on Friday November 15, 2019. If friends desire the family is asking that donations help defray funeral expenses and may be sent to Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 12, 2019