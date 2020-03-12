|
Veda Gonyaw, 70, passed away in Newport on March 8 with her daughter by her side. She was born November 14, 1949, the eldest daughter of Irwine and Beulah Ellam. Veda grew up in Morgan and after graduating from Derby Academy, she worked as a waitress at the Buck and Doe. She then began her thirty two year career at the Island Pond and Orleans Ethan Allen factories. She took great pride in the many positions she held there including working on the machine floor and in the sanding department, in human resources and in plant scheduling, and as a supervisor and superintendent.
She and her husband Dennis lived in East Charleston and they enjoyed snowmobiling and spending time outside. Veda loved photographing nature and puttering with her flowers. She could often be found walking by her pond, driving the Gator around the trails on her property, and sitting on the bench below a pine tree where she read, her golden retriever at her side. She appreciated the camaraderie, exercise, and breakfast outings she got from her local Bone Builders classes. Veda kept in close contact with her family and was known to love her sweets and shopping trips. She also was happy when she was playing cribbage, other card games, and Scrabble in which she usually won.
During the twenty-three years she lived with Parkinson's disease, she demonstrated an unfathomable strength, resilience, and spirit. Veda will be remembered for her friendly and patient disposition, her curiosity and creativity, her sincere love of nature and family, her beautiful photographs, and her wit and unrelenting determination even in the most difficult of circumstances. She was small but strong, quiet but fierce.
Veda is survived by her daughter, Jodi Gonyaw-Worth and son-in law Michael Worth, her grandchildren Cara and Colby Worth as well as her siblings and their spouses, Roy and Betty Ellam, Marsha and Bill Archer, Craig and Jo-anne Ellam, Gregory Ellam, and Sara and John Gregory. She is also survived by her brother and sisters-in law, Don and Joan Gonyaw and Ann Shover, as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Dennis Gonyaw, her parents Irwine and Beulah Ellam, and her brothers Ross, Bradley, Richard, and Roger Ellam, and niece, Jennifer Ellam.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the American Legion in Island Pond on Saturday, April 18 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Vermont Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at PO Box 2191 South Burlington, Vermont 05407.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 13, 2020