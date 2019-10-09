|
Bradford, VT-Vera Rita (Petelle) Grant, 94, a long-time resident of Bradford passed away at Atkinson Residence in Newbury, VT on October 3, 2019.
She was born August 17, 1925 in Holland, VT to John Francis Petelle and Josephine Olive (Provencha) Petelle. She was one of eight children who lived to maturity. Vera began her education in Holland, VT, and graduated from Derby Academy in Derby, VT. She continued her education at Lyndon Normal School, studying elementary education. She went on to teach elementary school for 43 years in Fairlee, West Fairlee, Norwich, and Bradford. She absolutely loved every moment of teaching. After retiring from teaching in 1988, she did many hours of volunteer work including at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and Brookside Nursing Home, in Bradford.
Vera grew up as a farm girl, and always loved working outside on the farm. As an adult, she continued to love to be outside, working in her garden, going for walks and canning and freezing the "fruits" of her labor. She was a great cook and loved to prepare big meals followed by pies and cakes for her family. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother and was adored by her family.
Vera married Howard Grant on October 26, 1952. They were happily married for 65 years. Howard predeceased her on June 14, 2018.
Vera is survived by three children, Lynn G. Stocker (Bob) of Eustis, FL, Joy G. Demers (David) of Williston, VT, and Charles F. Grant (Kate) of Bradford, VT, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was predeceased by a son, Lewis and her seven siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Upper Plain, Bradford, VT. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 113 Upper Plain, Bradford, VT 05033, or, to Atkinson Residence, 4717 Main Street, Newbury, VT. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home of Bradford, VT.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Oct. 10, 2019