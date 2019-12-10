|
RICHFORD, VT: Virginia S. Robinson formerly of Newport and Ludlow, Vermont, passed away peacefully on November 17th at Our Lady of the Meadows with her loving daughter Glenda Garrow and her husband Brent by her side.
Ginny was born April 20, 1935 in Woodsville N.H. She grew up in Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School. She graduated in 1957 from Castleton State College in education and was a teacher in Ludlow, and then Newport, Vermont for a total of 33 years. She loved teaching and cared for all of her students. She enjoyed her visits with Matt Page, a former student, who often stopped at Our Lady to see her.
Ginny loved spending time with her family and friends, and was known as "Nana" to many. She was loved by all and will be truly missed.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Glenda (Brent) Garrow of Sheldon; her grandsons Kristopher (Nicky) Garrow and their children Mason and Olivia of Fairfax, Peter Garrow of California, Curtis Garrow and his girlfriend Emily Fletcher and her daughters Jolynn and Audrey of Fairfax; her granddaughter Jocelyn (Stuart) Benoit and their children Cyrus, Alden, Ivan and Madelyn of Sheldon; and her son-in-law Todd Guyette and his son Steven of Burlington. She is also survived by her cousin Ruth Panto and her family of Methuen, Massachusetts.
Ginny leaves many friends in Enosburg Falls, Newport and Ludlow, as well as her classmates of the class of 1957 from Castleton State College.
Ginny was predeceased by her daughter Patti Robinson Guyette, her grandson Tyler Robinson and her daughter Judy Robinson. She was also predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Peter Robinson.
Her family would like to thank all of the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows for all the love and care they showed Ginny. It was her home away from home and the staff was like family.
As per her request there will be no calling hours or funeral. Interment will be at a later time by the family.
Memorial contributions, in Ginny's honor, may be sent it to Our Lady of the Meadows Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT, 05476 or Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund, att: Alumni Office-Castleton University, 49 University Drive, Castleton, VT 05735.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 11, 2019